Jeff Hardy Reveals He Still Has Two Unused Ladder Match Finishes In Mind

TNA World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy appeared on the Angle podcast to discuss various topics, including his desire to use two unseen finishes in a Ladder Match.

Hardy said, “I’ve had that in my mind since TLC 2. After TLC 2, I think it was probably the first time I brought it up to maybe Michael Hayes, and he went, ‘Ah, nobody’s going to do that.’”

He continued, “There are two more possible finishes, I don’t know if they’ll top that, but I mean it’s something that’s never been done, and I kinda live for that, figuring out stuff that’s never been done that we can actually bring to life.”

