Jeff Jarrett Would Love To See An Ultimate X Match In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is currently the Director of Business Development for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently covered a range of topics on an episode of his podcast, “My World With Jeff Jarrett.”

A standout moment from the episode was his opinion that the Ultimate X Match is TNA Wrestling’s most outlandish match.

Jarrett said, “Really? You think that? Because I think Elevation X, because it limits who can and can’t do your match. We had some crazy ones. I always tried to think outside the box. Without risk, there is no reward. And sometimes — and rightly so — we laid an egg. I thought the Ultimate X, you know, Bentley was good. Sabin, Petey, AJ, Daniels. I mean, we could go through the list of these guys. ”

On how he would love to see the match in AEW:

“To this day, I love the concept. Only a few special guys can really do it. I mean, I’d love to see one of these in AEW. With the athletes that we have? Oh my God.”

On Chris Sabin:

“Sabin was kind of a go to, a mainstay. Our friend Coach Scott D’Amore out there. These guys had good chemistry. They really, really did.”

