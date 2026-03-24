Jeff Jarrett Named Co-Owner And Managing Partner Of Nashville Kats

The Arena Football One league has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jeff Jarrett is now the new co-owner and managing partner of the Nashville Kats Arena Football team.

The announcement was made by Jeff Fisher, President and Partner of the Nashville Kats.

The new season of Arena Football One will kick off on Friday, April 17th, with the Kats scheduled to play all seven of their regular-season home games, as well as any potential playoff games, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

In addition to his role with the Nashville Kats, Jarrett is also a co-owner of the collegiate summer league baseball team, the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.