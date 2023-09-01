Jeff Jarrett Offers Strong Praise For Specific AEW Prospect

Jeff Jarrett is impressed with Anthony Ogogo.

For the first time, Double J met the silver medalist in the Olympics in boxing and fellow AEW star in London, England for the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event last weekend at Wembley Stadium.

On the latest episode of his “My World” podcast, the pro wrestling legend offered high praise for the AEW prospect.

“So I had some text exchanges with him,” Jarrett said. “Obviously he’s a silver medalist in boxing, I think 2012. I was picking his brain before I went to the media tour several weeks before I went to the media tour. I’d never met him face to face until Sunday.”

Jarrett continued, “And it was when I told you about a very brief encounter. but that dude, he’s got charisma, man. He has got and I don’t know much of his in-ring past, you know, And I know it’s very limited, but. I feel that I’m a pretty good judge of charisma. I think mechanics is important, but it’s not the end all. Be all. But Anthony’s got some. He’s got a lot of charisma, a lot of upside.”

