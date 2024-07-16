Jeff Jarrett Talks About How Bryan Danielson’s Win Was Perfect For Owen Hart’s Legacy

Jeff Jarrett hopes Owen Hart was looking down smiling at the conclusion of the latest annual AEW tournament in his name.

The pro wrestling legend and former tag-team partner and friend of the late Owen Hart spoke on his latest “My World” podcast about Bryan Danielson winning the 2024 Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

“That picture, we are currently showing a picture [of] Martha in the ring, so had just announced Bryan Danielson the winner, Bryan has the belt over his shoulder, me and him are jointly lifting the cup,” Jarrett said. “The old adage, ‘A picture says a thousand words.’ To me, it really does. It epitomizes, to me, Owen’s in-ring skills, because he was baby brother, and I’m not saying held to that standard, but Bret got to the WWF first, and he was the Hart Foundation and had that tag team run and just kind of the spotlight had been on Bret. But I think Bret would even tell you about Owen’s in-ring skills and how really, really, really good they were.”

He continued, “So for me to have the opportunity to stand in the ring, in Calgary…Martha, myself, and Bryan, a good bud, I’ve respected him for so many years, but I believe currently he’s the very best in-ring professional wrestler because from bell-to-bell, he tells stories with passion and heart. For him to win the tournament, me [being] a part of it, that was really, really, really, inside for me, very emotional. Owen being aware of that, which I believe that’s he’s fully aware, I hope it put a smile on his face. The Owen that I know and love, he absolutely would have loved it. That to me kind of set the stage in so many ways.”

