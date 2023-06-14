Jeff Jarrett Talks About Importance Of AEW Collision, CM Punk’s Return

The All Elite Wrestling return of “The Best in the World” is just a few days away.

Jeff Jarrett spoke about what he expects from the return of CM Punk on the series premiere of AEW Collision this coming Saturday night during the latest edition of his “My World” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how the former two-time AEW world champion will have his ultimate game face on when he wrestles in the main event of this Saturday’s Collision premiere: “Punk stepping back into the game, and I don’t know Punk that well, I’ll say this. As a competitor and especially as somebody with his track record of success, love him or hate him, if you don’t think that guy’s gonna show up with the uber, ultimate game face on, and want to tear the house down in whatever shape, form, or fashion, folks, this is one of the reasons that not just myself, but my father absolutely loved the business.”

On how Punk will have something to prove, not necessarily to the locker room or the fan-base, but something to prove for himself: “Yes, it may be scripted, and it’s entertainment and everything that goes with this, but from a competitive nature, even the juices start flowing, and you have something to prove, not necessarily to the locker room, not saying that, not necessarily even to the fan base, but when you have something to prove in your gut to yourself, that you want to do good, that a guy that could probably sit back and rest on his laurels, I just don’t see that happening.”

On how important the Collision premiere will be for AEW as the spotlight will shine bright on the first-ever event: “The spotlight is gonna be on Saturday night. With incredible anticipation, I cannot wait for Saturday night, for the red light to come on in the United Center and you hear the words, ‘Folks, welcome to the premiere of Collision.’ You don’t get an opportunity to do first many times in this business, but we will this Saturday.”

