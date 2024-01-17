Jeff Jarrett Thinks AEW Hiring A New COO Was Necessary For The Growth Of The Company

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including AEW bringing in Kosha Irby to be their new Chief Operation Officer (COO).

Jarrett said, “You think about the growth of AEW, going from two hours of Dynamite and Rampage in the early days, and then just kind of the growth, I’m elated. COO I think is a position that has been needed for quite some time. I don’t think that is sharing anything outside of the box. But I think it’s part of, I don’t want to say growing pains, but it’s the growth of a company. So I’m very, very excited for Kosha to be on board. I just think, when you really drill down and the press release this week that WBD put out and you take a step back and look at the big, big picture, which we always get caught up, and we all do. It’s kind of the nature of the beast. In so many ways, it is why wrestling, to me, is so successful in the digital era. It’s because of the constant exchange of information. Yes, some people will say Twitter is toxic, and I’d rather stay in Instagram or TikTok, and then you have YouTube and all these different kind of things. But at the end of the day, the wrestling industry, no matter what social media platform, is an instantaneous exchange of information, good and bad, but I think that’s kind of what makes the world go round. So I am super excited to see Kosha on board, and the continued growth.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)