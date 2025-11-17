Je’Von Evans Calls Himself A Wild Card Ahead Of The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Top WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans recently spoke with Yahoo’s Uncrowned about various topics, including his admiration for 17-time World Champion and current Intercontinental Champion John Cena.

Evans said, “I’ve always been a fan of Cena, especially me being younger. He always played to the younger fans. I’m so blessed to be in this position and have this opportunity. There’s a picture of my first WWE event — I’m wearing John Cena’s headband and wrist joints. This is insane.”

On being a ‘wild card’ in the Last Time Is Now Tournament:

“I can’t even say where I fit in or what I bring to the table; I just know that I can bring excitement. I can bring hands, I can bring a whole type of different energy. Whatever you need, I got you.”

On being influenced by Jeff Hardy:

“He really showed me that you can really just be yourself. He was literally just a cool dude that was doing crazy stuff. You feel me? Because of that, he had a connection to the crowd, because nobody was seeing stuff like that at the time. He was jumping off the top of the building and still getting up, and everybody was like, ‘Yo, what is Jeff Hardy [thinking]?”

On facing GUNTHER:

“I know that the process to get into [Cena’s final match] is going to be trouble, for sure. It’s going to be mountains, it’s going to be speed bumps, but I’m willing to get there. Whatever I need to do, whatever I’ve got to do, whatever helps me get to that match, to have that match with Cena, I’m ready to take all that on.”

On potentially winning the Last Time Is Now Tournament:

“Bro, honestly, if that happened, I would probably retire with him. What can I do, man? I had Cena’s last match. You know what, Cena? You have my last match, too.”