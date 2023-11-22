Jey Uso Sends Message To Other Tag Teams Not In WWE

For years, The Usos were regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in the world, a bold claim given the presence of other teams in other promotions such as the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa), and others.

Following several title wins, Jey and Jimmy Uso split up earlier this year at SummerSlam after Jimmy betrayed his brother by costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event against Roman Reigns. Jey has since moved to Raw, while Jimmy is still a member of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Jey sent a message to other non-WWE tag teams while speaking with Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer.

“If you all want these dream matches, you all going to have to bring your ass to WWE, dog, to the top tier. You all going to have to come. Where we at ain’t dropping down. Young Bucks, everybody, like, bring it, dog. Run it. We the ones for a reason, and I mean that. I stand on that, bro. We the best tag team in the world.”

Jey elaborated on what he meant by mentioning promos and tag team presentation.