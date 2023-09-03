Jey Uso Traded From SmackDown To RAW

“Main Event” Jey Uso is making moves these days.

His latest move?

Transitioning from the roster on Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night Raw.

Cody Rhodes appeared on “The Grayson Waller Effect” at WWE Payback 2023 and made the announcement.

Jey Uso came to the ring to a huge pop and modified “Day one ish!” theme music for himself. He made an immediate impact and is now officially part of the scene on Monday Night Raw.