Jey Uso: “We All Stopped Being In Character” When CM Punk Returned At WWE Survivor Series

WWE star Jey Uso recently appeared as a guest on TNT Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jey commented on his run a singles wrestler:

“It’s pretty, scary, cool, and fun. All the above. I didn’t know if the people would embrace me, respond to me, or whatever. Are they going to like me? They may not like me, but lately I feel like they finally got behind me and I can feel that energy every single Monday out there, so I dig it.”

On Jimmy Uso:

“Jimmy is a funny dude naturally. He’s got it. He’s only showing snippets of that stuff on TV. We are always belly rolling all the time around him in the locker room behind the scenes. I’m just glad people are starting to see that.”

If he knew CM Punk was returning at Survivor Series:

“No, it was a surprise. You could tell all of us, as soon as the music hit, we all stopped being in character. We’re off standing in the middle of the ring talking, like, what’s going on here? I think there’s a clip of me and Randy in there talking that’s on the internet. You see Seth going half down there. I had no clue and that’s the fun thing about wrestling. You think you know it all sometimes, but man it’s cool to be surprised every now and then because we’re getting the same reaction as the fans at the same time.”

His thoughts on The Rock returning:

“I get excited. I didn’t know he was going to be there. Then obviously everyone is popping huge and he said, ‘I want to be the head of the table.’ I got goosebumps right now because we’ve been waiting on this. The people are like, we want this. We waited on this. I want to watch it. I get questions all the time, ‘Rock or Roman?’ If I had to pick somebody, it would be Roman because he’s been in the game. He has The Bloodline with him. I was part of The Bloodline. I know how they work. I know they strategize. There’s no beating that man. I feel like if there was one person, it would have to be The Rock. If he needed help, I got you.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)