Jey Uso’s Strong Merchandise Sales Led To Singles Push Outside Of The Bloodline

WWE’s strong merchandise sales for one particular Superstar reportedly played a part in him getting a significant singles push.

According to Fightful Select, “Main Event” Jey Uso’s merchandise sales were strong throughout the month of September.

As noted, Jey Uso placed in the top ten merchandise movers for WWE last month.

The report states that part of the reason WWE opted to give Jey Uso a singles push on a RAW outside of The Bloodline on SmackDown was because of his strong sales for merchandise, particularly at WWE live events.