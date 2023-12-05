Jey Uso’s “YEET” Catchphrase Will No Longer Be Used By WWE

A Jey Uso video package aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Fans noticed that Jey’s “YEET” t-shirt was blurred out.
In response to the situation, the Twitter account WrestleVotes revealed the following:
“As evident on RAW just now, I’m told WWE has found trademark issues with Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet.’ The word & merchandising will no longer be associated with Uso going forward.”
Jey’s “YEET” merchandise is still available on WWEShop.com for the time being.
As evident on RAW just now, I’m told WWE has found trademark issues with Jey Uso’s “Yeet.” The word & merchandising will no longer be associated with Uso going forward.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 5, 2023