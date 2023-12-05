Jey Uso’s “YEET” Catchphrase Will No Longer Be Used By WWE

A Jey Uso video package aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Fans noticed that Jey’s “YEET” t-shirt was blurred out.

In response to the situation, the Twitter account WrestleVotes revealed the following:

“As evident on RAW just now, I’m told WWE has found trademark issues with Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet.’ The word & merchandising will no longer be associated with Uso going forward.”

Jey’s “YEET” merchandise is still available on WWEShop.com for the time being.