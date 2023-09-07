Jim Cornette Believes Tony Khan Brought The CM Punk Situation On Himself

Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how if Jack Perry hadn’t mouthed off then former 2-time AEW World Champion CM Punk would still be with the company and would have appeared at All Out as well as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan brought this entire situation on himself.

Cornette said, “So again if Perry hadn’t f***ing mouthed off and just gone and done his garbage pre-show match, then nothing would have happened. And if nothing would have happened, then Punk would be on the pay-per-view in the United Center in Chicago and people wouldn’t be f***ing all over Twitter and all over Chicago and all over the wrestling world going Tony Khan is a f***ing d***less p***y.”

“He’s brought this on himself and I said at the top of the thing, sometimes the bad guys win. It’s actually it’s a win for everybody except the fans and Tony. Punk doesn’t have to put up with these f***ing children anymore. He’s old, he’s tired, he’s hurting. He works with children. Well, you don’t have to work with children. You don’t have to get hurt anymore from working with the children. He’ll still be old. And maybe you’ll get better sleep. So he’s going to improve his situation.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



