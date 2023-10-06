Jim Cornette Offers High Praise For MJF: “He’s A G*ddamn Genius”

There’s only one Jim Cornette.

And if you ask Corny, there’s only one MJF.

The legendary pro wrestling manager agreed about no one being on “The Level of The Devil” while singing the praises of the AEW World Champion and one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions on the latest installment of his podcast, “The Jim Cornette Experience.”

“And the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 pay-per-view opened up with the only smart motherf*cker in this company,” he said. “MJF knew, ‘Put me on first. I’m going to lay this match out, and hopefully these guys will be able to follow it. I’m not going to get hurt. I’m not going to look like an idiot, and I’m going to get out of there before I get any on me or before it goes any longer in this f*cking marathon.’ The people’s enthusiasm is worn down, and it’s exactly what he did.”

Cornette continued, “He’s a g*ddamn genius; he’s Leonard Bernstein. He is playing the fans and the opponents and Tony [Khan] and everybody else like a g*ddamn fiddle. No matter what kind of stupid angle they put him in, when he’s out there, where it’s left up to him, rather than these buddy comedy videos or whatever, or he’s in a match, he’ll figure out a way to make sense out of it. It’s like watching [Jerry] Lawler work the Midsouth Coliseum in Memphis with some green football player. He’ll just work to that guy’s ability level, and he’ll come up with some sh*t that makes the people pop, even though nothing’s f*cking happening. He’s a genius.”

Check out the complete episode of the podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.