Jim Cornette Responds To AEW Dynamite Invitation

In typical Cornette fashion, Jim Cornette has declined Jeff Jarrett’s invitation to this week’s Dynamite.

Dynamite will be held in Cornette’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday night. Given their friendship, Conrad Thompson asked Jeff Jarrett on the latest “My World” podcast on AdFreeShows.com if he would invite Cornette to the show.

While the offer was not expected to be accepted, Cornette did respond to it in a tweet while also taking a shot at the promotion, which he has previously criticized for the in-ring style of some of its performers and past booking decisions.

Corvette responded with, “I appreciate the invitation from @RealJeffJarrett to attend the @AEW TV taping in Louisville tomorrow–I tried hard to make it work, but I couldn’t find another person in town going so we could split the 2 for 1 ticket offer. But maybe they can find another ratings ploy in time.”

The show will feature AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choice, and The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega) vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard.

You can check out the post below: