Jim Ross Addresses Being Hoarse On AEW Collision: “I Apologize For The Way I Sounded”

Not only was Jim Ross’ eye completely swollen shut for his AEW Collision commentary debut on Saturday night, but his voice was almost completely gone as well.

“Good Ole’ J.R.” joined Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness on commentary for the CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold main event, however he was noticeably hoarse.

Following the show, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member took to social media to apologize for the way he sounded during the series premiere of AEW Collision on Saturday night.

“I apologize for the way I sounded tonight,” he wrote via Twitter after the show. “Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support.”

Featured below is the actual apology tweet, and the previous post from Jim Ross’ official Twitter feed showing off his swollen shut eye after taking a “bad fall” the day of AEW Collision.

I apologize for the way I sounded tonight. Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support. 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 18, 2023