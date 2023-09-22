Jim Ross Comments On Nigel McGuinness And Kevin Kelly Signing With AEW

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly are good partners for him and he really enjoys working with them.

Ross said, “Nigel is good. Nigel and Kevin are good partners for me. I really enjoy working with them. And. Nigel has got himself in great shape. I don’t know if he plans a comeback somewhere down the road. I’m not sure, but he looks great and smart, so who knows? I think he would be a great addition to the in-ring roster at some point in time if he’s physically able to do so. I don’t know what injuries Nigel incurred that took him out of the ring, so maybe speaking out of school. But I know that if he were to do something, he would do it right and he would do it realistically. So, I enjoy working with his dudes. Saturday nights are fun for me. He’s good, man. He still could be good. Again, though, the missing ingredient took him out of the ring because he had a great career rolling. And I can just tell you now, I mean, we dressed in the same area. He’s lean, and he’s in good shape. So, I don’t know if that’s something to pay attention to down the road or not. But he’s a great addition, a good hire. Tony Khan made a good hire with Nigel and Kevin. Yes. So we think our team does a nice job on Saturday nights on TNT.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.