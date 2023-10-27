Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Sting Ending His Career At AEW Revolution 2024

Sting is ending his legendary career at AEW Revolution 2024.

Jim Ross thinks pay-per-view is the perfect stage for “The Icon” to wrap up his legendary career, and he explained why during the latest episode of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Sting’s retirement being worthy of a pay-per-view stage: “I think a pay-per-view is apropos to celebrate his career. It’ll be fun to see how that works out and how the promotion evolves. It’ll be interesting to see going forward what’s up for everybody. Sting has had an amazing career, and the fact that they’re planning his exit this far out is good planning in my view. So we’ll see how it evolves, and we’re still a little ways away from that, but I’m anxious to go along on that ride.”

On how he has no idea who Sting’s final opponent might be, but does believe that whoever is it is will be blessed: “There’s a lot of guys who would love to have that match with Sting. There would be a lot of guys that would stand in that line to celebrate his career and his last match. So it’s hard to say who it would be. Somebody is gonna be very blessed to have that opportunity to appear on that show against Sting,” JR said. “So I’d say it’s quite an honor to be selected for that position, and I can’t wait to see how it all pans out and how we end up this amazing career. I was very shocked that he signed with AEW, happily shocked, a great deal. So we’ll see how it all works out. The nice thing is that we have plenty of time to plan for it. I think that’s really important. For a guy like Sting, he needs all the celebration that you can muster. So we’ll see how it ends up. I’m happy and excited that he’s finally decided that this is gonna be enough. He’s [been] there much longer than I anticipated him being there with this last run. So he’ll be missed, but he’s gonna be so appreciated as we move forward. I’m a big Sting fan. Hopefully, he’ll have a celebration fitting his career. I’m sure that he will.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.