Jim Ross Grades The AEW Product “Solid B” And Says The Company’s Challenge Is To Create New Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made an appearance on Busted Open Radio before Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.

When asked what grade he gives AEW, Ross replied, “solid B.” He stated, “A lot of things that can be improved upon like anybody else’s company. AEW’s challenge right now to me is creating new stars. Somebody on that brand has got to get hot and that’s gonna be I think what they need now is somebody’s got to get hot. I’m not gonna go into all the reasons why somebody’s not and all that dirt sheet stuff. Nonetheless, we gotta get somebody hot.”

Ross stated that the talent always rises to the occasion during pay-per-view events. He also stated that creativity can only do so much, and it is up to talent to overcome.

Ross said, “Somebody’s gotta pull themselves up and tighten their belt and lets go. Creative can get you in the ring but once you get in the ring, it’s up to the talent at that point, in my estimation.”

Bully Ray inquired whether Ross submits his feedback to management on a weekly basis. Ross stated, “Not on a weekly basis but I do give them feedback when I see something that I believe needs to be mentioned. It’s not always negative. I think sometimes in our world of pro wrestling today, we do too much negative stuff. Too much negative feedback and the glass is always half empty type of thing. I’m a big believer in positive motivation. I’m just trying to figure out who is gonna steal the show on Saturday night on pay-per-view.”

Ross was asked to describe one of the positive aspects of AEW that stands out to him: “Homegrown talent stepping up and working main event style matches. Example, Darby Allin. Darby’s style in the ring might not be everybody’s cup of tea. However, he’s unique. He’s different. He kind of has Jeff Hardy in him from back in the day…I think some of these young cats have come into their own. It’s heartwarming. They want to live their dreams. I know we hear that a lot. I know it’s cliche as hell. But they want to live their dreams and now working on these pay-per-views gives them the opportunity to do so. I’m a big fan of living your dream…”

Ross discussed his favorite moment in AEW (calling Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes at Double Or Nothing 2019), AEW’s fifth anniversary this Sunday on pay-per-view with Double or Nothing, and more.

