Jim Ross Signs One-Year AEW Deal, Denies Reports Of WWE Return Talks

Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross has confirmed he will be staying with AEW, officially signing a new one-year contract extension with the promotion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross revealed that the agreement was finalized with AEW President Tony Khan during the company’s recent UK tour. The deal will keep him with AEW through August 2026.

“I signed a new contract for a year. Got that done before I left. One year, next summer. Next August, I think it is. My schedule is basically to work pay-per-views and assorted appearances on TV. I expect to do all pay-per-views and we’ll see where that takes us. I’m happy with my deal.”

Ross added that he and Khan spent significant time in London discussing his role going forward, stressing that he is “still figured in very strongly.”

The Hall of Famer also shot down recent speculation that he was negotiating a return to WWE. “I saw somewhere online, somebody sent me something where I was negotiating with WWE to go back. I hadn’t heard that one. I haven’t talked to them. No plans to go back.”

Ross made it clear he’s content with his current workload and role in AEW, “I like being where I am. I like the schedule I have, the freedoms I have. I enjoy working with these young talents. I’ve developed a good relationship with a lot of those kids at AEW. I’m happy where I am, I really am. Not a lot of stress and pressure.”

Ross has been with AEW since the company’s launch in 2019. His most recent on-air role was at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he joined commentary for select matches.

