Jim Ross To Miss This Week’s AEW Dynamite After Suffering Fall

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross will not be in attendance for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which takes place on January 21 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Ross revealed on Monday that he suffered a serious fall at home, forcing him to postpone his planned travel for the broadcast.

Taking to social media, Ross explained the severity of the incident, noting that he was unable to get up for several hours: “My trip to Orlando for AEW Dynamite is postponed due to an untimely fall that saw me lying on my living room floor for 5 hours. I’ll be watching!”

Despite the scare, Ross remained upbeat and confirmed that he was able to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship from home, congratulating Indiana on their win over Miami.

This latest incident adds to a series of health challenges Ross has dealt with in recent years. In 2025, he announced that his cancer was “gone” and had been preparing to work AEW All In in August. However, a separate fall just days before that event limited his mobility—though he still pushed through to call the show.

Ross had only recently returned to AEW commentary earlier this month, working the January 7, 2026 episode of Dynamite in Oklahoma, making this week’s absence particularly unfortunate.

While Ross recovers at home, AEW Dynamite will proceed as scheduled in Orlando without him on commentary. No timeline has been announced for his next appearance, but Ross made it clear that he’ll be watching closely.

We wish Jim Ross a smooth and speedy recovery.