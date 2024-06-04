Jinder Mahal’s First-Post WWE Appearance Confirmed

Jinder Mahal plans to return to the independent wrestling scene shortly after leaving WWE.

Mahal was let go by the company in April, along with Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn, Veer, Sanga, Cameron Grimes, and Xia Li, as part of a mass talent release that included both the main roster and NXT. It marked the end of Mahal’s second stint with the company.

Mahal’s first stint with the company lasted from 2010 to 2014, when he was best known for being a member of 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre before being released. He dominated the independent scene before returning to WWE in better shape in 2016, where he won the WWE Title for six months. He has also won the WWE United States Championship once and the WWE 24/7 Championship twice.

Mahal’s first WWE appearance will be at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, from November 29 to December 1.