Joe Hendry Discusses His Goals In WWE NXT, Teaming With Trick Williams

Top TNA star Joe Hendry spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard on a number of topics including his goals in NXT.
Hendry said, “To do the absolute best that I can. It’s as simple as that. That’s all I’m gonna do. Any time I’m presented with an opportunity, I’m just gonna give it my absolute best that I possibly can, and I’ve noticed that by having that attitude, great things have been happening.”
On teaming with Trick Williams:
“I don’t think there are any plans, necessarily, to have us as a duo, but I think people are quite enjoying the kind of odd-couple team of me and Trick Williams. I enjoyed that, too. I actually don’t know what direction, if any direction, things are going to go in. I think the fans would like to see more, but I guess you’ll just have to keep tuning in to both TNA and ‘NXT’ to see.”
