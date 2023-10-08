John Cena Breaks Long Losing Streak With WWE Fastlane Victory

The WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN featured John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The co-main event ended when LA suplexed Jimmy, then Cena hit the five knuckle shuffle before Knight hit his finisher for the win.

Following the show, they took media questions, with Cena discussing his WWE future, his belief in Knight’s potential, and more.

At Fastlane, Cena’s losing streak in matches at premium live events came to an end.

Cena had not won a match at a premium live event since October 2018, when he and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Elias at Super Showdown in Australia. Also, his last PLE singles match win was earlier that year, when he defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

This could change depending on the outcome of the ongoing Hollywood actor and writer strike, but Cena is currently advertised for the Crown Jewel event on November 4.

You can watch the complete Fastlane press conference below: