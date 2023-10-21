John Cena Faces New Challenger After Teasing His Retirement On WWE SmackDown

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena cut a promo about how it had been 2002 days since he had won a singles match. Cena teased retirement before vowing to “turn the math around” and challenging anyone to a fight.

When Solo Sikoa entered the ring, a brawl broke out. Jimmy Uso got involved, but Jey came up with the save. Cena then used an Attitude Adjustment to lay out Solo after avoiding a Samoan spike.

