John Cena Jokes About Intimate Plans In His “Perfect Day” With His Wife

Former WWE Champion John Cena has opened up about his personal life, sharing what his ideal day with his wife would look like while offering some humorous insight into their relationship.

During an appearance on Making Space with Hoda Kotb, Cena described a perfect day centered around spending quality time together, working out, enjoying good food and making the most of their time as a couple.

Cena explained that his ideal morning would begin early at home, allowing the pair to enjoy a relaxed start to the day. “Wake up early with my wife. That way, we can enjoy the most time together and sit in the comfort of a safe space in our home. She would allow me to make us both lattes, and I would not only make the lattes, but I would do the dishes.”

The former WWE star said they would then spend around 45 minutes to an hour discussing their plans before heading to the gym.

Although they prefer to train separately, Cena noted that they enjoy being in the same environment. He also joked about his wife’s choice of workout music. “She’s in charge of the music, so I would be in store for two hours of techno covers, which in itself is an exercise in patience for me.”

Following their workout, Cena said he would enjoy visiting a café together before spending several hours pursuing individual interests, including playing piano, studying languages and reading.

He also admitted that browsing the car market could lead to some questionable financial decisions. “I’d probably look at the car market and make an irresponsible decision that my wife will talk me out of.”

“Thank you so much for saving me so much money. I appreciate you.”

Cena then described his ideal evening, which would involve taking his wife out for dinner at a restaurant with outdoor seating. “I love alfresco dining, especially when the weather is nice. We’d probably start out with an espresso martini and then search the menu for things we can share.”

He revealed that his wife had also changed his approach to sharing food, something he previously wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about. “I wasn’t a big food sharer before, being from a family of five. She’s talked me into that, and I love it.”

The conversation took a humorous turn when Cena discussed how he would ideally end the evening, joking about intimacy with his wife. “Get home safely, and gosh, I would love some intimate time, too, at the end of the day. But that’s only going to take me 90 seconds. So, I mean, we can work that out, you know?”

Despite the joke, Cena emphasized that his perfect day would ultimately be about maintaining a close connection with his wife. “Ending the day with that intimate connection with the person I love the most and stretching it out, hopefully right till midnight, would be getting the most out of the day.”

Cena’s comments offered a glimpse into his life away from WWE, highlighting the importance he places on spending meaningful time with his wife.