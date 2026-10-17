Stephanie Vaquer Returns To WWE In-Ring Action

Stephanie Vaquer has already returned to the ring following the ankle injury she suffered at WWE Money in the Bank 2026.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion competed at Friday’s WWE live event on October 16 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, just days after sustaining the injury.

Vaquer suffered a legitimate ankle injury during the Money in the Bank premium live event, where she lost the Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match also involving Becky Lynch.

Although initial reports indicated that Vaquer was not expected to be sidelined for an extended period, she did not compete on Monday’s post-Money in the Bank episode of Raw.

However, her absence from in-ring competition proved brief, as she returned to action on Friday against newly crowned champion Liv Morgan.

Vaquer challenged Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship at the Honolulu live event but was unsuccessful in regaining the title.

The show reportedly had 6,798 tickets distributed and featured four championship matches throughout the evening.

In the main event, Oba Femi defeated Bronson Reed.

Vaquer previously confirmed that she had twisted her ankle at Money in the Bank, describing the injury as minor and indicating that she expected to need only a few days of rest.

Her appearance in Honolulu marks a quick return to competition following the setback, with the former champion resuming her pursuit of the title she recently lost.