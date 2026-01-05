John Cena Reacts To Matt Cardona’s WWE Return

As seen on the January 2, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, Matt Cardona made his official return to WWE, appearing under his real name rather than the Zack Ryder persona that helped define his original run with the company.

The comeback immediately drew reactions from across the wrestling world, including one of WWE’s biggest names. John Cena took to Twitter/X to publicly congratulate Cardona and his wife, Chelsea Green, praising their perseverance and work ethic.

“Persistence and preparation tend to help manufacture luck. I couldn’t be more proud of both @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen. They stand as a tremendous example of making luck through effort. Welcome home Matt.☕️🍸”

Cardona’s return marks a full-circle moment after years of reinventing himself outside WWE, where he became one of the most successful independent wrestlers in the modern era. His appearance on SmackDown suggests that WWE is ready to tap into that momentum as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

With support from peers like John Cena and a fresh start under his own name, Matt Cardona’s WWE comeback is already off to a meaningful and well-earned beginning.