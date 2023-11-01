John Cena Reflects On Working With The Late Bray Wyatt In WWE

WWE’s YouTube channel has posted a video of John Cena reflecting on some of his most memorable matches ahead of his showdown with Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel PLE this Saturday.

Cena reflected on his time working with the late Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt in WWE:

“I really enjoyed performing with Bray. We were cut from the same cloth in that regard. Both storytellers and both wanting to do bizarre things, and I think we, him and I, have always tried to do different things, and we’ve embraced each other’s creativity. Using the child at the door of the cage, the Firefly Funhouse match, those are ideas that come from a unique individual. I always loved Windham’s creativity. He never strictly leaned on the physicality of anything. He was always about the art and the story.”

You can check out the video below: