John Cena Reveals 70 Unreleased Tracks From ‘You Can’t See Me’ Album

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena spoke with Billboard about various topics, including the fact that up to 70 tracks from his iconic album “You Can’t See Me,” released during his time as The Doctor of Thuganomics, never made it to the public.

Cena said, “There’s like 70 lost tracks of the album that never made it out. I was able to shave off the ones that shouldn’t make and give you the ones that should, and I’m lucky to get that.”

On if he has any plans for a follow-up album:

“It is a young man’s game, and I’m not in it anymore. The rapping thing was an accident. I listened to the music they played for me, and I’m like, ‘I can do better than this—wait, I could do better than this.’”