John Cena Shares Heartfelt Message After Meeting NXT Talents At WWE PC

John Cena recently visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he spent time with NXT Superstars to share advice and reflect on his own career as he nears retirement.

NXT stars Blake Monroe and Izzi Dame shared photos with the 17-time World Champion on social media following his visit. Dame described the opportunity to speak with Cena as “always a blessing,” noting how valuable it is to learn directly from one of WWE’s all-time greats.

Cena later posted his own message on X, expressing deep appreciation for the experience and the chance to connect with the next generation of WWE talent.

“Thank you to everyone at the @WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future,” Cena wrote. “Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful.”

Thank you to everyone at the @WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future. Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I… — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 21, 2025

With less than two months left in his wrestling career, Cena’s ongoing farewell tour is rapidly approaching its conclusion. The 17-time world champion currently has four appearances remaining before his final match on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

His remaining scheduled dates include:

November 10: WWE Raw in Boston

November 17: WWE Raw in New York City

November 29: Survivor Series in San Diego

December 13: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Final match in Washington, D.C.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm Cena’s final opponents, reports suggest Dominik Mysterio and GUNTHER are the leading names expected to face him in his final two bouts.