John Cena Shares Teaser Of Peacemaker Season 2

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena has not only had a ton of success in pro wrestling, but he has also had a ton of success in Hollywood, one of which came from his role as the Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad movie, which was written and directed by James Gunn.

Cena would then get his own show on Max called Peacemaker, the first season of which premiered in January 2022 and was written and directed by Gunn as well.

There will be a second season of the Max series, which will once again be written and directed by Gunn after he concludes filming “Superman: Legacy” as the 16-time World Champion took to his Instagram account and shared the teaser of the show.