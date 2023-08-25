John Cena’s New Movie Vacation Friends 2 Now Available On Hulu

“Vacation Friends 2” starring John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagne is now available on Hulu.

The film was directed by Clay Tarver from his script, which was co-written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley. Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne will produce, and Steve Pink and Sean Robins will serve as executive producers.

The first film was the most-watched original film on the streaming platform during its first weekend.

The following is the film’s synopsis:

“Marcus receives an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort, and he and his wife, Emily, invite their uninhibited best friends, Ron and Kyla.” Things spiral out of control when Kyla’s incarcerated father is released from San Quentin and shows up.”

Cena will make his WWE TV return on the September 1st episode of SmackDown Live from The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, before traveling to India to compete at Superstar Spectacular one week later.

You can check out the trailer below: