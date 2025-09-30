John Cena’s Retirement Match Confirmed For Washington, D.C.

During last night’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena’s retirement match will take place on the Saturday Night’s Main Event special on December 13 in Washington, D.C.

Details about Cena’s final opponent have not yet been revealed, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Before the December 13 event, Cena will face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11.

He will also make two appearances on RAW in November and compete at Survivor Series.