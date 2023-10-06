Jon Moxley Admits Doing AEW Commentary Is Harder Than It Looks

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the Blackpool Combat Club leader spoke about his recent stint doing commentary for a pair of matches for All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On doing commentary for AEW recently: “It was pretty fun. It’s actually a lot harder than you think. I remember doing it once or twice in WWE–there’s guys on the headset, counting down, camera shots, video packages, and you don’t want to talk while anyone else is talking. There is a lot of traffic to navigate. Hopefully, I didn’t make the other three guys’ lives more difficult.”

On how he did commentary despite not being qualified: “I’ve been paid to star in a movie, and I’m not a real actor. I got paid to write a book and I’m not a real writer. I’m barely a real wrestler. So this is another thing that someone paid me to do that I am completely unqualified to do. I don’t know how I keep getting so lucky.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.