Jordynne Grace Explains The Origin Of Her Beef Pop-Tart Sandwich Photo

TNA Knockouts World Champion “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including the origin of her raw beef Pop-Tart sandwich photo.

Grace said, “It’s not real.” “I was Googling beef memes. I like to get on Instagram and post a workout photo with a meme next to it. I was like, ‘I’m going to look at some beef memes.’ That was the first thing that popped up. ‘You know what would be really funny? If I told everyone that I ate this.’”

“The photo that it was originally, there was a tattooed hand and I cropped it to make it seem like I had it as my post-workout meal. I don’t like raw meat. I can’t do it.”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)