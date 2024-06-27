Jordynne Grace Open Challenge Set For TNA iMPACT Taping

Jordynne Grace is at it again.

“The Juggernaut” has issued another open challenge for her TNA Knockouts Championship.

Ahead of back-to-back TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on Friday and Saturday night, TNA Wrestling has confirmed the addition for night one on June 28.

The last time Grace held an open challenge at the TNA Against All Odds pay-per-view, WWE NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley was the one to answer it.