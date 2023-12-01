Jordynne Grace Says She Wants To Be The Face Of TNA

IMPACT Wrestling/TNA star Jordynne Grace recently spoke with WrestleZone on a number of topics including how she wants the Knockouts World Champion Trinity to kick her a** and punch her in the face as hard as she can.

Grace said, “She’s had a completely different struggle than I have, but I do think that the edge that I do have on her is that I did it for a long time. I have that grit and I just have that extra little edge about me that is gonna take her off guard. I think that I can bring out a little bit of that and a little bit of that intensity. She’s such a nice person, but I want her to kick my ass. I want her to punch me in the face as hard as she can. This isn’t WWE. I’m not going to go and run and complain to anyone if she does it. I really want her to give me everything she has for real.”

Grace also talked about how she wants to be the face of TNA and be the first face of the women’s division in the rebranded TNA.

“I want to be the face of TNA. I wanna be, I guess in this era, the first face of the women’s division in this TNA. That’s what I want to be,” Grace stated. “Obviously there’s been TNA Knockouts World Champions in the past, but I’ll be the first in this era, and I think it’s a really important era.”