Josh Alexander Hopes To One Day Compete In The NJPW G1 Climax And Test Himself

TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander recently spoke with Monthly Puroresu on a number of topics including how he hopes to one day compete in the prestigious NJPW G1 Climax tournament and test himself against the best in-ring talents from around the world.

Alexander said, “I’ve been a wrestling fan for a very long time. When I was a teenager I discovered Japanese wrestling. The first DVD I got was the AJPW Champion Carnival. Then I discovered the NJPW G1. The who’s who of the best in-ring talents from around the world have competed in the G1. I’d like nothing better than to test myself in one and show the world how good I am.”