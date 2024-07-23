Josh Alexander To Explain Heel Turn On 7/25 Episode Of TNA iMPACT

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.
Ahead of the post-Slammiversary episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ this Thursday night, TNA Wrestling has announced that Josh Alexander will explain his attack of Joe Hendry in this past Saturday’s pay-per-view main event.
Previously announced for the July 25 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program is Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance.
