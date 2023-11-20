Juice Robinson Out Of Action Due To Injury, Surgery Required

Juice Robinson is on the sidelines due to an injury, according to a report by Fightful Select.

Robinson is expected to be out of action for the immediate future, as the injury he sustained will unfortunately require surgery.

There is no word on when Robinson suffered the injury, however his last in-ring appearance for the company in a match was alongside Bullet Club Gold against the foursome of MJF, “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed on the November 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Robinson would appear again on AEW programming after that, working the angle with MJF and The Gunns and Jay White on the AEW Full Gear 2023 “go-home” double shows on AEW Collision and AEW Rampage this past Friday night.

Barring setbacks, he is not expected for an “extremely drawn out absence,” but he is likely done in the ring in terms of actual matches for the rest of the year.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Juice Robinson’s status continue to surface.