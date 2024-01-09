Julia Hart Talks About Her Favorite Male & Female Wrestlers Growing Up

Julia Hart recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the TBS Women’s Champion spoke about her favorite male and female wrestlers that inspired her.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her favorite women’s wrestlers: “I would say when I was younger, two of my two biggest that I looked up to the most was AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss. I feel like I kind of resemble a lot of them sometimes, which is great because I love them so much. I think I do piggyback off of them sometimes because they are my favorites to growing up. So those are definitely the two women I looked up to the most.”

On her favorite male wrestlers: “Then for men, Jeff Hardy was always my number one [favorite] growing up. It depends on like the periods of time, because you have favorites and then you move on who is your favorite. Jeff Hardy was always number one. Always loved Shawn Michaels, [and] Edge – now he’s in AEW, which is crazy.”

