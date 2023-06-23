Jungle Boy Jack Perry Responds To NJPW’s Sanada’s Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada called it “sad” to see Jungle Boy Jack Perry challenge for the title.

Perry responded to the comments during an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com.

He said, “I’m gonna be completely honest. I was a little bit relieved when I saw that because I’ve been feeling a little guilty, kind of secretly. I’ve never seen a SANADA match in my life, and I was feeling a little bit guilty about that, like, ‘Oh my god, that’s kind of rude, whatever.’ But then he said [that], and I was like, ‘Okay. That’s great.’ I haven’t watched anything, other than Kenny and Will Ospreay, in New Japan since Cody and Kenny and the Young Bucks left and started AEW, so I have not seen any of that. I don’t really keep up with that. I thought Okada was the champion last time I was caught up with things, but it is what it is. I don’t think he has any particular reason to know too much about me, but I think it’s gonna be fun because we’re gonna learn pretty much everything there is to know when we’re kicking each other in the face on pay-per-view.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)