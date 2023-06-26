Jungle Boy Turns On HOOK, Attacks FTW Champion At The Forbidden Door 2

Say goodbye to JungleHOOK.

The fast-friends turned tag-team partners in All Elite Wrestling saw their friendship and partnership come to an abrupt end on Sunday night.

After coming up short in his attempt to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from NJPW’s Sanada in a one-on-one bout on the show, Jungle Boy was being helped to the back by FTW Champion HOOK.

This led to HOOK raising Jungle Boy’s hands to get the crowd inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to show Jack Perry some love.

Instead, Jungle Boy turned on HOOK, attacking the FTW Champion and leaving him laid out on the entrance ramp as he headed to the back by himself, while HOOK’s father Taz freaked out on commentary on the broadcast.

Check out video footage of this segment via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.