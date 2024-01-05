Kamille Expected To Sign A Contract With WWE

As WWE attempts to retain under-contract talent and acquire free agents, WWE is expected to be active in free agency this year, including the signing of Kamille.

Kamille has been a regular in the NWA since October 2018, quickly becoming one of the league’s biggest stars. She would go on to become a singles star after serving as Nick Aldis’ “insurance policy.” NWA positioned her as the face of the women’s division.

She became the Women’s Champion, a title she held for over 800 days, but she is now looking for a new challenge. Kamille’s contract with the NWA expired at the end of 2023, and while the two sides are on good terms, it was thought she was on her way out.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kamille is expected to join WWE, where she will most likely begin in NXT.

It was noted that “Nobody has confirmed that a deal has been made but it is expected.”