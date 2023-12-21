Kayla Braxton Talks About Her On-Air Chemistry With Paul Heyman, Past As WWE Ring Announcer

Kayla Braxton recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE broadcast team member spoke about how being a ring announcer wasn’t the right fit for her, her on-air chemistry with Paul Heyman and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how being a WWE ring announcer wasn’t the right fit for her and how she eventually found a good role as the host of WWE’s The Bump and WWE Kickoff Shows: “So I give so much kudos to all of our ring announcers. But it wasn’t for me, but I told them, ‘I’ll be the best ring announcer I can possibly be for you as long as you want.’ But I made it very clear, I’m a journalist at heart, I want to be able to be that here. And host shows like I did The Bump for the last four years. And they were very open to that. And Michael Cole has been instrumental and getting me to where I wanted to be in WWE. And when the opportunity came up for The Bump, they came to me and asked me if I wanted to host it. And then that like revived my career here. That was like the coolest thing I could have ever done.”

On her on-air chemistry with Paul Heyman: “I mean, I give a lot of credit to Paul. I had so much fun doing all that back and forth with him with The Bloodline. But, you know, Paul and I were doing Talking Smack together and we didn’t really know each other at the time. I knew that we didn’t really interact a lot, and getting to know him on that panel and getting to go back and forth and realising we’re both kind of spitfires helped immensely. And then you know, he got me on camera to do those bits with him on SmackDown with The Bloodline and then now I am the sassy backstage interviewer. I’ve been told I can be a little sassy. I think he wanted to help me, he does that with a lot of talent and other interviewers, he wants to see what our strengths are and makes it happen. I don’t even remember how the first one happened. A lot of times like Paul and I, we just go, there’s not really talking about it beforehand. We just said, whatever happens, happens. I think that his freakout happened on one and it just hit big. So we just kind of kept doing it. It got a good reaction, fans loved it.”

