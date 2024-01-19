Kazuchika Okada Leaving NJPW

NJPW issued a press release, where it was announced that top star “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will be leaving the company once his contract with them expires on Wednesday, January 31st.

Okada, who is considered by fans and fellow wrestlers as one of, if not the greatest wrestler in the industry, is a former 7-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and a former 1-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

You can check out the full press release below:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the conclusion of his contract on January 31 2024.

We apologise to fans for the abrupt nature of this announcement, but join them in wishing Okada the very best in his future.

As the New Beginning series begins this weekend, Okada will appear on February dates on February 11 in Osaka, and February 23 and 24 in Sapporo. Changes will be made to forthcoming cards with an announcement to follow.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support.

Kazuchika Okada statement:

I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching.