Kazuchika Okada Says AEW World Title Is His Next Major Goal

Top AEW star and member of the Don Callis Family, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, spoke with Tokyo Sports about his goals for the future.

Okada said, “I still have the International belt (after losing the Continental title in December last year), but I definitely need to aim for the AEW main event (AEW World) Heavyweight belt. I’ve been fighting in different title fights for a long time, so I want to go there and win the belt, and I hope to come back to Japan with that in mind.”

On his run in AEW thus far:

“In my first year, I didn’t really know what to do, so I’d just go and wrestle, then go home. In my second year, I finally got used to it, and started talking to a lot of different people. In my third year, I’d like to give it my all and carve out my own path. Also, I’m glad I went to AEW this time. Because I got to fight Tanahashi. I think if I’d made a different choice, I wouldn’t have felt this way, and I’m grateful to Tony (Khan) for letting me go.”

On retiring Hiroshi Tanahashi:

“Yes, Tanahashi-san did his best. I think it was a retirement match with a happy ending that was very much like Tanahashi-san.”

On selling out the Tokyo Dome:

“It was an honor and I was happy to be able to wrestle in that environment. It was something I had been aiming for for a long time. It was all thanks to Tanahashi’s retirement, the matchup between Tanahashi and Okada, and the current New Japan wrestlers… I think it all came together. It felt really good.”

On returning to NJPW for the match:

“A lot of people have left, and Tanahashi has retired, but I think the greatness in the ring remains the same as before. I think it’s because the young wrestlers of today are working so hard, and because they’ve seen the people who’ve left and Tanahashi’s work, that we’re still here today.”

On NJPW’s future:

“I think that’s none of my business. They have such a great lineup, and I was reminded once again how amazing New Japan Pro-Wrestling is. It’s because I watched AEW that I was able to see what’s so great about New Japan. It’s not just America that’s great, Japanese pro wrestling has its good points, and I think there are a lot of young people who don’t realize that. If they could have confidence in the pro wrestling they’re doing, I think more fans would come and it would become even more exciting.”

On who he has high hopes for in NJPW:

“I think it would have to be Tsuji (Yota), after all. He was scheduled to compete before us, so I was able to see the match, and he beat Takeshita (Konosuke) to become the IWGP (Heavyweight Champion), and I feel like he’s become the talk of the town, not just in New Japan, but outside of it. I think he’s aware of that. There are a lot of great wrestlers, but I think that kind of thing is important, and I think Tsuji is the one who’s able to do that.”