Kazuchika Okada Wrestles His Final Match At Korakuen Hall, Vacates NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Title

As previously reported by PWMania.com, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada is set to leave NJPW once his contract with the company is up.

Okada recently teamed up with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii to defend their NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Titles against TMDK from the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Okada, Tanahashi, and Ishii ended up retaining their titles, and immediately following the match, The Rainmaker cut a promo in front of an emotional crowd and thanked them for cheering him for 17 years. Okada then revealed that this was his final match on his current NJPW contract but that he agreed to wrestle a few more times in February, including a massive matchup against Tanahashi. The Rainmaker then vacated his NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Title.

According to previous reports, Okada could be WWE-bound, and could even show up as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match this Saturday, however a report from Fightful Select that just recently came out noted that The Rainmaker was still early in the process of making a decision and that AEW, a company he has already wrestled for several times, was still in the bidding to sign him.